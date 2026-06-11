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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Play Rockies On June 11

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Thursday, June 11 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Happ has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .230 BA, .348 OBP and .490 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 43 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 35 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Ryan Feltner (2-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.22 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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