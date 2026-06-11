Ian Happ And Cubs Play Rockies On June 11

Happ is hitting for a .230 BA, .348 OBP and .490 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 43 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 35 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Ryan Feltner (2-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.22 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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