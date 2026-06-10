Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Rockies On June 10

Happ is hitting for a .230 BA, .349 OBP and .481 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 42 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen gets the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season. He is 2-8 with an 8.01 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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