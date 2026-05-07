Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Reds On May 7

Happ is hitting for a .248 BA, .379 OBP and .511 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .890 and he has scored 28 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. Happ has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (3-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.