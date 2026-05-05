Ian Happ And Cubs Face Reds On May 5

Happ is hitting for a .242 BA, .377 OBP and .500 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 16.6% walk rate. His OPS is .877 and he has scored 26 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.97 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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