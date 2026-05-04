Ian Happ And Cubs Play Reds On May 4

Happ is hitting for a .248 BA, .381 OBP and .512 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .893 and he has scored 25 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Chase Petty gets the call to start for the Reds, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.