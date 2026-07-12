Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Reds On July 12

Happ is hitting for a .222 BA, .328 OBP and .435 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 59 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.