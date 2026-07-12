Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Reds On July 12
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Happ has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Happ is hitting for a .222 BA, .328 OBP and .435 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 59 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.