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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Play Reds On July 10

Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, July 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Happ has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .220 BA, .325 OBP and .434 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 59 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Hunter Greene (0-1) starts for the Reds, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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