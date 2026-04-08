Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Rays On April 8

Happ is hitting for a .200 BA, .289 OBP and .550 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored seven runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Joe Boyle (0-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.