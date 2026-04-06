Ian Happ And Cubs Play Rays On April 6

Happ is hitting for a .189 BA, .268 OBP and .541 SLG with a 43.9% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored six runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in seven runs. He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Shane McClanahan (0-1) makes the start for the Rays, his second of the season.

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