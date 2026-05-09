Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Rangers On May 9

Happ is hitting for a .243 BA, .376 OBP and .493 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 31 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. Happ has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter gets the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.45 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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