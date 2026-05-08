Ian Happ And Cubs Play Rangers On May 8

Happ is hitting for a .243 BA, .376 OBP and .500 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .876 and he has scored 29 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. Happ has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Kumar Rocker (1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season.

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