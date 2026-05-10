Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Rangers On May 10

Happ is hitting for a .238 BA, .374 OBP and .483 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 31 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. Happ has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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