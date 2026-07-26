Ian Happ And Cubs Face Pirates On July 26

Happ is hitting for a .221 BA, .334 OBP and .428 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 64 runs. In 431 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

The Pirates will send Braxton Ashcraft (9-4) to the mound for his 21st start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.95 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.