Ian Happ And Cubs Play Pirates On July 25

Happ is hitting for a .223 BA, .335 OBP and .431 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 64 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (9-8) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 115 1/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.

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