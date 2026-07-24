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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On July 24

Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, July 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Happ has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .222 BA, .336 OBP and .433 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 63 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Tigers.

The Pirates are sending Jared Jones (2-1) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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