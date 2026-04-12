Ian Happ And Cubs Face Pirates On April 12

Happ is hitting for a .208 BA, .309 OBP and .500 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored seven runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (0-1) gets the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.

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