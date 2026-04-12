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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Face Pirates On April 12

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Happ has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .208 BA, .309 OBP and .500 SLG with a 36.4% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored seven runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (0-1) gets the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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