Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Phillies On April 20

Happ is hitting for a .240 BA, .352 OBP and .533 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .886 and he has scored 11 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his last game against the Mets.

Aaron Nola (1-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.