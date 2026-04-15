Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Phillies On April 15

Happ is hitting for a .226 BA, .314 OBP and .484 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored eight runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.

The Phillies are sending Jesus Luzardo (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.