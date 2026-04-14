Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Phillies On April 14

Happ is hitting for a .211 BA, .308 OBP and .474 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored eight runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last game against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.