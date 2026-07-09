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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Orioles On July 9

Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Happ has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .216 BA, .323 OBP and .433 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 59 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers (6-7 with a 4.70 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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