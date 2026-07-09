Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Orioles On July 9

Happ is hitting for a .216 BA, .323 OBP and .433 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 59 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers (6-7 with a 4.70 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.