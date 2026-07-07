Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Orioles On July 7

Happ is hitting for a .219 BA, .327 OBP and .441 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 59 runs. In 373 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Shane Baz makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.19 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

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