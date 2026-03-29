Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Nationals On March 29

Happ had a .243 BA, .342 OBP and .420 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .762 and he scored 87 runs. In 663 plate appearances, he hit 23 home runs and drove in 79 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin will take the mound to start for the Nationals, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.