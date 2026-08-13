Ian Happ And Cubs Play Nationals On Aug. 13

Happ is hitting for a .218 BA, .327 OBP and .419 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 71 runs. In 498 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Nationals, his 26th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.57 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.

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