Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Nationals On Aug. 12

Happ is hitting for a .217 BA, .327 OBP and .420 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 70 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Jackson Kent makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.

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