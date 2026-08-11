Ian Happ And Cubs Play Nationals On Aug. 11

Happ is hitting for a .216 BA, .324 OBP and .420 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 69 runs. In 490 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He hit a home run while going 3-for-5 in his last game against the Royals.

Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.37 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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