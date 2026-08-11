Ian Happ And Cubs Play Nationals On Aug. 11
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Happ has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Happ is hitting for a .216 BA, .324 OBP and .420 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 69 runs. In 490 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He hit a home run while going 3-for-5 in his last game against the Royals.
Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.37 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.