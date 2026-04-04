Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Guardians On April 4

Happ is hitting for a .179 BA, .281 OBP and .536 SLG with a 37.5% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored five runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (0-1) gets the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.

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