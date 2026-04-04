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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Guardians On April 4

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Happ has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .179 BA, .281 OBP and .536 SLG with a 37.5% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored five runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (0-1) gets the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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