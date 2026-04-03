Ian Happ And Cubs Play Guardians On April 3

Happ is hitting for a .208 BA, .321 OBP and .625 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .946 and he has scored five runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.

The Guardians will look to Joey Cantillo (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.