Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Giants On June 6

Happ is hitting for a .235 BA, .350 OBP and .487 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 42 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp gets the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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