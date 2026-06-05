Ian Happ And Cubs Face Giants On June 5

Happ is hitting for a .237 BA, .352 OBP and .491 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 42 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.45 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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