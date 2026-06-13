Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Giants On June 13

Happ is hitting for a .228 BA, .344 OBP and .480 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 45 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.

The Giants are sending Trevor McDonald (2-3) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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