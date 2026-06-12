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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Giants On June 12

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Friday, June 12 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Happ has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .231 BA, .348 OBP and .488 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 44 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Rockies.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.00 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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