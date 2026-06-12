Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Giants On June 12

Happ is hitting for a .231 BA, .348 OBP and .488 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 44 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Rockies.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.00 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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