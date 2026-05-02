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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 2

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, May 2 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Happ has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .226 BA, .355 OBP and .452 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 21 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Ryne Nelson (1-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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