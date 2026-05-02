Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 2

Happ is hitting for a .226 BA, .355 OBP and .452 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 21 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Ryne Nelson (1-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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