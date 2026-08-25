Ian Happ And Cubs Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 25

Happ is hitting for a .220 BA, .328 OBP and .422 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 76 runs. In 541 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 58 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt (7-1 with a 3.39 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.