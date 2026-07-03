Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Cardinals On July 3

Happ is hitting for a .223 BA, .331 OBP and .452 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 59 runs. In 362 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Andre Pallante looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.