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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Face Cardinals On July 27

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, July 27 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Happ has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .220 BA, .333 OBP and .425 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 64 runs. In 436 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

The Cardinals are sending Matthew Liberatore (5-7) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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