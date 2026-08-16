Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Cardinals On Aug. 16
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Happ has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Happ is hitting for a .213 BA, .323 OBP and .411 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 71 runs. In 508 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.
Hunter Dobbins makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.40 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.