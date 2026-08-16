Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Cardinals On Aug. 16

Happ is hitting for a .213 BA, .323 OBP and .411 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 71 runs. In 508 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Hunter Dobbins makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.40 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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