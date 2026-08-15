Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Cardinals On Aug. 15

Happ is hitting for a .215 BA, .323 OBP and .413 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 71 runs. In 504 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (4-9) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

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