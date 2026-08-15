FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Cardinals On Aug. 15

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Happ has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .215 BA, .323 OBP and .413 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 71 runs. In 504 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (4-9) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News