Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Cardinals On Aug. 15
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Happ has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Happ is hitting for a .215 BA, .323 OBP and .413 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 71 runs. In 504 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.
Michael McGreevy (4-9) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.