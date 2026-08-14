Ian Happ And Cubs Face Cardinals On Aug. 14
Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Happ has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Happ is hitting for a .216 BA, .325 OBP and .416 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 71 runs. In 501 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.
Matthew Liberatore (5-9 with a 5.15 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.