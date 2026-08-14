Ian Happ And Cubs Face Cardinals On Aug. 14

Happ is hitting for a .216 BA, .325 OBP and .416 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 71 runs. In 501 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Matthew Liberatore (5-9 with a 5.15 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.