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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Brewers On May 20

Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Happ has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .218 BA, .358 OBP and .437 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 35 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (4-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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