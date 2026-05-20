Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Brewers On May 20

Happ is hitting for a .218 BA, .358 OBP and .437 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 35 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (4-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.