Ian Happ And Cubs Face Brewers On May 19

Happ is hitting for a .222 BA, .361 OBP and .444 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 16.8% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 35 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.12 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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