Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Brewers On May 18

Happ is hitting for a .228 BA, .368 OBP and .455 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 35 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the White Sox.

Brandon Sproat (1-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.75 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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