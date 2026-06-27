Ian Happ And Cubs Face Brewers On June 27

Happ is hitting for a .227 BA, .337 OBP and .457 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 54 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Happ has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (8-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.50 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

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