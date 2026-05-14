Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Braves On May 14

Happ is hitting for a .225 BA, .368 OBP and .457 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 32 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Braves.

Chris Sale (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.20 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.

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