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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Braves On May 14

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Happ has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .225 BA, .368 OBP and .457 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 32 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Braves.

Chris Sale (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.20 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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