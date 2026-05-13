Ian Happ And Cubs Face Braves On May 13

Happ is hitting for a .228 BA, .365 OBP and .463 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 16.6% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 32 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

JR Ritchie makes the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.63 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.

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