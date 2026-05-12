Ian Happ And Cubs Face Braves On May 12

Happ is hitting for a .233 BA, .367 OBP and .473 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 31 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 18 runs. Happ has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

The Braves are sending Grant Holmes (2-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.