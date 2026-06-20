Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 20

Happ is hitting for a .228 BA, .336 OBP and .471 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 51 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. Happ has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 14th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.57 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.