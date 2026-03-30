Ian Happ And Cubs Play Angels On March 30

Happ had a .243 BA, .342 OBP and .420 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .762 and he scored 87 runs. In 663 plate appearances, he hit 23 home runs and drove in 79 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Nationals.

Ryan Johnson will make his first start of the season for the Angels.

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