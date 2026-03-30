Ian Happ And Cubs Play Angels On March 30
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field, on Monday, March 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Happ has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Happ had a .243 BA, .342 OBP and .420 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .762 and he scored 87 runs. In 663 plate appearances, he hit 23 home runs and drove in 79 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Nationals.
Ryan Johnson will make his first start of the season for the Angels.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.