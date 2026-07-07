Hurston Waldrep And Braves Play Pirates On July 7

Waldrep is 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA and seven strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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