Hurston Waldrep And Braves Play Pirates On July 7
Hurston Waldrep will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Waldrep has -111 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Waldrep is 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA and seven strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.