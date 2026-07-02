Hurston Waldrep And Braves Face Cardinals On July 2

Waldrep is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings pitched.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.