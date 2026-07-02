Hurston Waldrep And Braves Face Cardinals On July 2
Hurston Waldrep will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, on Thursday, July 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Waldrep has -113 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Waldrep is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings pitched.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.