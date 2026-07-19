Hunter Greene And Reds Square Off Against Rockies On July 19

Greene is 1-1 with a 6.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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