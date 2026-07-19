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Hunter Greene
Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene

Cincinnati Reds • #21 SP

Hunter Greene And Reds Square Off Against Rockies On July 19

Hunter Greene will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Greene has +124 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Greene is 1-1 with a 6.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Greene

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